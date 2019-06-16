My husband and I have just returned from a trip to upstate New York. We rented a SUV for the six of us, my husband, and four teenagers: 12 and 13. We were there to see the historical sites of The Church and Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The trip was wonderful and what made it even more wonderful was the speed limit on their divided rural highways that was 55 mph. The amazing thing was that locals and other drivers were obeying the speed limit. I did some of the driving, and I felt so safe. On the freeways it was posted 65 mph but, the traffic stayed at that speed unlike in Utah where drivers drive at least 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. In Utah, drivers think that because we have long stretches of highway that we need to drive 80 to 90 mph. We were also on long stretches of highway because we stayed in Rochester, New York and drove to Palmyra several days in a row.
The other thing I really appreciated was that the billboards were put way back away from the roads so that you could see the beautiful country side. I love America and I love Utah, I just think we should slow down, drive safely and enjoy the scenery.
Karen Noel
Ogden