Many of Sen. Romney's critics assert or strongly imply that he is a traitor for voting to impeach President Donald Trump. They are forgetting or overlooking the Senator's oath of office and especially the oath sworn during the impeachment trial. Loyalty is pledged to country above party. Additionally, the president's supporters ignore the fact that Trump himself never showed any loyalty to the GOP until he decided to run for president, and even now shows more loyalty to his ego than to his party.
Karl Powell
Farr West