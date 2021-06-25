The late great actor, John Wayne (who I once had the pleasure of an encounter) in his movie "The Comancheros" said to actor Stewart Whitman, "Oaths are words people live by, words they say and mean."
It's truly a shame the oaths our elected officials on both sides swore with hands on Bible mean absolutely nothing to them. Most lie, cheat, rob, and do underhanded things to get or remain in power. All to feed egos and pocketbooks at we the taxpayers' expense. The question then becomes, do you have to be a liar and a cheat to be in government, or does being in government make a liar and a cheat out of you?
I admit there are some good people working hard for us. "Mutt" Romney appears to not be one of them.
The COVID scare is over so get over it. Numbers don't lie. It's time to stop living under an emergency decree to appease the far left agenda of suppression.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield