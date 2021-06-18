It takes the intersection of three governmental entities to create a truly idiotic situation.
Simultaneously, the Federal Forest Service elite local fire-fighters and their helicopters need a new permanent home; the Forest Service (FS) building on 25th Street must be vacated also due to an expiring lease; and the Ogden City Airport has the perfect location for everything, with all the needed infrastructure and aviation maintenance facilities; while Ogden City Airport already has enough lease issues, with the majority of the airport business and hangar owners filing suit against the City for illegal lease and business practices.
Ogden City continues to imply the airport is losing money and yet did everything possible to kill a nice FS deal that had already been negotiated with the facility owner. Why would Ogden City turn down such a large revenue opportunity generated by the large fleet of FS aircraft that would be utilizing the ideal airport? Because, as the airport manager has stated repeatedly, “We plan to shut down all three Fixed Based Operators (FBO’s) [Like sales of fuel to the FS] at Ogden Airport and take over their buildings and businesses for our own profit.”
So now what do they collectively do? Failing to reach acceptable terms with the airport, the FS proposes building a new helibase, next to Pineview reservoir and campground, in the middle of Ogden Valley — Weber and Davis Counties’ recreational crown jewel. This is the LAST place where we need jet fuel storage and another source of noise and disturbance. The FS back-up plan is to move most helicopters, and fire-fighting resources to a different STATE.
Really people, this requires knocking the collective bureaucratic heads together.
With increasing wildfire risk, and over 25% of Weber County being forest lands the one thing we need is wildland firefighters. As public servants, you should be falling over each other to make the best home these brave men and women deserve. Certainly not risking the loss of this critical regional asset.
Let’s get this issue fixed, and make a home for our smoke jumpers and their transportation — AT OGDEN HINCKLEY AIRPORT — the BEST place for them to serve all of our surrounding areas.
Miranda Menzies
Eden