I am writing after hearing Congressman Ben McAdams from Utah voted for impeachment. He says he has to do what is right because Trump is wrong and has been dishonest and has done wrong against our Constitution. He started by trying to work with the Russians on our elections for 2016 to get voted in. He was successful even though the people's vote elected Hilary. Then there is the fact that he caged the children from Mexico and they are still in filthy conditions with foil for blankets. All the mothers out there in the U.S.A., what if it was your children?
McAdams is for the U.S.A. (our country) and the people. Trump is for himself, and the Republicans are only showing they are for the party and not you! We may as well just shed our Constitution if our president of our country will not follow it, but break it. Nothing is done about it because we can't touch him now and Republican Congressmen are standing by him. Ben McAdams is going by his heart for our country and U.S. Constitution! We hope he can hold his position even though he went against the state Republicans; he has guts. He has my respect! How about you? Vote to replace Trump before he takes our country down. There has never been a Republican or Democrat that has done so wrong for the United States of America and lies about it or says he did wrong and doesn't care. You're seeing and hearing what is going on and people know the wrong but won't change their minds because their minds are for party only and not your country or it's future. It starts with your vote and mine. Save the USA and make it great again!
Janice Koch
Washington Terrace