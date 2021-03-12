Racial discrimination is alive and well even now. Unlike Larry Elder’s national commentary in the Standard-Examiner, "The case against reparations" Parts 1 & 2 remains stuck in the ancient past of slavery. He conveniently overlooks the glaring sinister everyday horrors of living African Americans suffering from immense economic disparity. The Washington Post (March 8, 2021) published "Relief bill is most significant legislation for Black farmers since Civil Rights Act, experts say," describing the disturbing fact that “12 million acres” of farmland have been lost by African Americans through the systemic racism in our Country just this century. Today, the White farmer averages a $17,190 income while the African American farmer made just $2,408. “Almost all of President Trump’s $28 billion bailout for famers affected by the China trade war went to White farmers.” African Americans today have lost out from receiving billions of dollars over the past year alone. A Reparations Commission is sorely needed to expose the glaring economic disparity and racism that a major segment of our American society is suffering in our contemporary age.
Tab Uno
Clearfield