If parents are upset with the inclusion of an African American History Month curriculum in your school, I am in agreement with those who feel “disappointment” in the attitude, and that “We should not shield our children from the history of our Nation”. However, I feel we should go further in expressing this disappointment. Maria Montessori is, after all, a charter school, and if some parents are opposed to the curriculum, they should pull their children out.
Additionally, Weber County should reevaluate the benefits it has received from the African American community in this country. They should remove all traffic lights from city streets, since the very first three-position traffic signal was invented by Garrett Augustus Morgan, Sr., an African American born in 1877. And the county hospitals should cease all heart surgeries and treatments: after all, the first successful open-heart surgery was performed by Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, an African American surgeon, in 1893.
Needless to say, American history education in general should end at the year 2008, when our first African American president, Barack Obama, was elected.
Academy Director Micah Hirokawa should remember: though your teachers can escape certification, you are publicly funded, including by the African Americans in your state. Truth matters. Facts matter. And the fact is: African American history is interwoven with that of our country as a whole, even in Utah.
David Bard
San Pedro, California