Alex McDonald – the voice of change. Weber County needs Alex to serve as our commissioner, because he is a driven, open-minded, and “thrifty” person. He actually listens and makes decisions based for the better good. Alex worked in the non-profit arena for 27 years building the organ donor program in Utah to one of the top five in the country with 82% of the population registered as donors. He is very involved in the community and has contributed time, energy and money to make Weber County better including providing support to the George Wahlen VA home, Youth Impact, food drives, and voter registration events. Directing a non-profit organization has given him the skills to make the best use of taxpayer monies. He has coordinated many events for the public and has strong relationships within Weber County, which will be a great advantage to the community. Alex is retired so he is able to devote all of his time and energy to improving Weber County. By working closely with the Utah and Idaho legislatures, he was able to help pass many bills dealing with organ donors and community issues. The network of resources he has will help to move Weber County forward. Alex has a broad understanding of the legislative process and understands how to work with influential leaders to bring resources into Weber County. His commitment to donating 25% of his salary to non-profit groups and education reverberates his commitment to the citizens. Alex is a strong advocate for “affordable housing,” which is a major issue in Weber County. With the high unemployment percentage and the number of people who are living in poverty within our community, it is imperative that we address this situation. Alex has made a commitment that economic development will be a top priority, as he believes that will be the key to addressing poverty and unemployment. It is definitely time for a different look at Weber County, and Alex McDonald is well equipped to provide the creativity, objectivity, and dedication to make this happen. Vote Alex McDonald!!
Mark and Sharee Bigler
South Ogden