I have worked with Alex McDonald for two decades which has given me the opportunity of being under his direct leadership. It has been a privilege to serve under his direct guidance and supervision.
One of his best and most important qualities is his capacity to listen to people’s concerns without judgment, and how he truly cares about people and their situations. He reaches out to all diverse communities to help get a better understanding of what their needs are.
Alex has the leadership abilities to calmly get through tough times and treats all people with respect. He will bring those qualities to the Weber County Commission.
Thank you for your dedication to your employees, to the community, and most importantly, the gift of your friendship Alex.
Weber County will be exceptionally well-served with Alex as Commissioner. You will be thankful for having a representative that is responsible, charitable, and respectful.
Rocio Mejia
West Jordan