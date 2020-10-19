Weber County Residents,
Do you realize that Weber County commissioners EACH receive a salary and benefit package valued at $177,000.00? Part of this is a $600.00 a month car/travel expense. I also understand that the commission created this wage and benefits package for themselves! Weber County residents have no say in the matter.
Teachers in Weber County only receive $40,000.00 to $51,000.00 annually.
Weber County Sheriff’s department deputies only receive $40,000.00 to $57,000.00 annually.
We certainly don’t consider this fair or in the best interest of Weber County residents.
Alex McDonald, candidate for Weber County commission, pledges to give 25% of his commission salary package to nonprofits serving Weber County. Now, that is a step in the right direction especially for the wonderfully diverse population of Weber County.
Alex has always worked for the betterment of his community with resolve and compassion, not for his own gain.
Go to www.thethriftyscot.com to learn much more about Alex. Also visit his Facebook or Instagram platforms for video and informative discoveries of the things that Alex wants to improve for the residents of Weber County. He will put residents first.
Most importantly, vote for Alex McDonald and let’s get Weber County back on track.
Dave and Cindy Trimble
South Ogden