The critical time is nearing for Utahns to choose a new representative to serve us in Washington.
We deserve a person of the utmost integrity and moral character, one who is true to Utah values. Someone who has not been CONTROVERSIAL!! Someone who has outstanding qualifications, shows good leadership skills at working with others, and is capable of making sound and ethical decisions for us.
I taught Blake Moore as a third grade student at Wasatch Elementary and all of the above characteristics were evident back then in my classroom. He has since gone on to excel in his education and work experiences.
I'm voting for him to represent us in Washington and encourage all to support a new fresh face. With his committed energy, honesty and hardworking leadership skills, true to correct principles he will serve us well.
Blake Moore will do MOORE for us.
Maris R. Bischoff
Ogden