Mr. Trump the citizen. If he were to get 5s on all those questions (referred to in the Oct. 18 published letter) he would never have been elected president. The people are tired of lying positions who never keep their promises. He's feisty and will fight for what he believes. He sounds like the average American. He is keeping his promises like no other so called diplomat. He also has no respect for those who have not earned it. My father taught me that respect must be earned. The president has earned mine.
Marie Sterbenz
West Haven