I have a dream. It is not as profound or inspiring or as eloquent as the dream of Martin Luther King, but it is relevant to the times in which we live:
I dream of a country where citizens check facts, using non-partisan fact check resources, before believing or disbelieving things they hear from the mouths of their favorite politicians or their favorite news commentators.
I dream of a country where citizens make decisions about the credibility of leaders and witnesses and investigators based on, as Martin Luther King suggested “the content of their character,” rather than on (in our current situation) the statements of those with a vested interest in undermining their credibility.
But living such a dream would take effort. It would demand that citizens use unbiased fact check resources several minutes a week, or maybe more.
It would demand that citizens do a little research, looking for historical facts about such people as investigators and witnesses and leaders and making judgments based on truth rather than on slander or falsehoods or political party.
And perhaps most difficult of all, it would demand a willingness to consider the strength of evidence that may not be consistent with what we would like to believe.
Jack Gift
Harrisville