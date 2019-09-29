If I find a magic lamp, rub it and a genie pops out, I will wish for a president who can unite the country instead of pitting us against one another — who will protect us from attack by foreign powers and domestic terrorists. Who keeps promises, pledges and oaths. Who is a student of history. Who tells the truth. Who wants to assure a fair election instead of inviting foreign intervention. Who believes in science. Who wants to serve the country, not vice versa. Who recognizes good from evil and prefers the former, and who won’t make policy decisions based on race, gender, religion, sexual orientation or whether it results in personal profit.
Jo Stephens
Eden