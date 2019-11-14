One’s religious beliefs become very important at the time of a loved one’s death. When faced with the opportunity to donate organs and tissue, the question of an individual’s religious views becomes very important. Unfortunately, most people are not aware of their religion’s position regarding donation. Nov. 15 – 17 has been designated as National Donor Sabbath, a time for congregations across America to learn about the critical shortage of organs and tissue and to talk with family and religious leaders about donation.
Nearly all religions support organ and tissue donation as a charitable act that saves and heals lives. Examples of others giving of themselves to help another can be found throughout the Bible. Donation gives us the opportunity to care for our neighbors and help others. By donating organs and tissue after death, we are helping save lives, ease pain and even give sight.
A summary of many major religious organizations’ positions on donation can be found at www.yesutah.org/understanding-donation/. Please take the opportunity this weekend to educate yourself about your religion’s position on donation and discuss this important decision with your family.
Dixie Madsen
DonorConnect Public Education Manager