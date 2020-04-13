Readers certainly know about the relief from command of Captain Brett Crozier, recently skipper of the carrier Theodore Roosevelt. Perhaps we will never know all the facts but here is my take: this man, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Naval Flight School, the Naval War College, and Nuclear Power School is no dummy. His career must have been sterling to get to being commander of an aircraft carrier. What is significant to me is the rousing send off he got from his sailors. In my more than 20 years of active enlisted and officer Army service, I knew officers who were relieved. I never heard them cheered by their troops. That troop support says something that we all need to consider. I hope he holds his head high. We should all thank him and his sailors for what they have done and continue to do for our country.
Ken Freimuth, U.S. Army, Ret.
Ogden