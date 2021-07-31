Standard Examiner Editor. Your article titled "Hooper family shocked by "racist" letter" does not say if the Morales family was violating any Hooper city codes/regulations by having parties at 2am in the morning (?). What are the Hooper codes/regulations regarding such parties? I was at a party last night in a dense Ogden neighborhood with live outdoor music and we turned off the music at 9pm not because of a code or regulation but because of courtesy to the neighbors. Utah is one of the fastest growing states in the nation and we will need to learn to be courteous to each other rather than focus on ourselves.
William Boor
Ogden