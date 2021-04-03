After an incredibly tumultuous year in regards to police shootings, it came as no surprise that the 2021 legislative session presented two new bills to try to bring about change. Senator Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, proposed SB 47 and SB 53, both of which focus on mental health 911 calls and crisis intervention. Police officers are regularly arriving at mental health crises when dispatched. Although a few police departments in the state of Utah have been allowed to hire social workers to come to the scene with them, the amount hired on is too few, the hours of availability are too short, and social workers are not trained for potentially violent circumstances. Some counties also have a Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT), staffed with Master’s level social workers, but one would have to know the phone number to even call, and frankly, very few people do. The police can call MCOT to request a social worker to come to a scene if all the requirements allow for it. MCOT can be an incredible resource, but it does not reach all populations in Utah, especially rural ones. SB53 is a new certification available to all first responders to be trained as Behavioral Emergency Services Technicians. This will be another layer of protection to all involved in the complexities of mental health issues and how best to handle them. Just as powerful is bill SB47: Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Council. This allows for ALL groups involved to come together to determine best courses of training in mental health intervention for all departments who may arrive at the scene. This council includes first responders, MCOT, police officers, and other stakeholders in the State. This also allows for ALL populations in Utah access to the best help available to them. The fact that both bills passed with unanimous recommendation gives us hope. Every single one of our police officers and first responders deserves to have complete confidence when arriving at a mental health call, so that real change may happen in the reduction of unnecessary shootings.
Betsy Seamons, Sydnee Moulton and Shelly Steoger
Ogden