Many Republican senators are claiming that the impeachment trial so far is boring and there has been no “new” information.
How do Mitt Romney and Mike Lee reconcile this with they fact that they and all of their Republican allies voted against new witnesses? If they won’t allow anything new, what were they expecting?
As a Utahn, I care about the Constitution. I care about this country. The President abused his power. No one is above the law. He needs to be held accountable. This trial must be treated with the honor and reverence it deserves. Witnesses and documents must be allowed—especially any the President has illegally been blocking.
Nick Staker
Syracuse