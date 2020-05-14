Let’s stop criticizing those folks who drive without seat belts, speed, go boating without personal protection gear, smoke, use illegal drugs, ride a bike without a helmet, drive around railroad crossing gates, don’t secure guns so children can’t get to them, drive drunk, run red lights, don’t staying home or wear a mask while shopping during a pandemic.
We need these people to prove that safety precautions are not a waste of time or effort. They are like the canary in the coal mines to warn others it is unsafe.
If people didn’t get killed doing these things, it wouldn’t be dangerous. They are also helping support Zero Population Growth. Or maybe they want to be memorialized in a Darwin Award.
No one is totally useless; they can always serve as a poor example!!
George Muller
Eden