Congratulations to Mark Miller of Brilliant Lighting for taking the "bull by the horns" and offering his time and effort to give us all a wonderful and timely parade. The 4th of July parade has been a tradition in North Ogden for many years. But in 2020 because of the Covid 19 pandemic, like almost everything else, the parade was canceled and would have been canceled again in 2021 if Mark had not stepped forward and convinced the city council to let him give it a shot.
Then came the hard part: Time was short, he needed commitments from local businesses to participate, and fellow citizens needed to lend a hand. All these things were done.
The parade route was changed, which brought a whole new group of parade watchers to 3100 North in the city.
The parade was a delight with lots of flags, vehicles, pretty girls, marching units and candy for the kids. And nobody complained about the heat.
Thanks again Mark for your time and effort, you're awesome!
Wally Allred
North Ogden