Don't let someone else choose your city elected officials! For the recent city primary elections, only 30.89% of registered Weber County voters bothered to vote. In Davis County, only 29.3% of registered voters voted. Both counties voted by mail, the easiest possible method. Have a voice in your city police and fire protection, parks and trails, snow removal, garbage and recycling, streets and building codes.
Ballots for the city general elections will be mailed in mid-October. Voter information can be found at VOTE.UTAH.GOV.
For the general municipal election, all cities in Weber County except Plain City will have contested city council seats and four cities will also have mayoral elections. For all Weber County voters, Proposition 3 will be on the ballot and pro and con information will be sent with the ballots. A meet the candidates event will be held for the North Ogden mayoral race in the North Ogden Library on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
In Davis County, all cities except Woods Cross have contested city council races and Layton also has a mayoral race.
Vote!
Nelda Bishop, League of Women Voters
Bountiful