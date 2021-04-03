Don't give Joe the glory. President Trump gets the credit for getting the vaccine made at warp speed. It was ordered before Mr. Joe set foot in the White House behind the desk.
Who helped bring the price of gas down? Maybe people didn't drive as much in 2020 due to covid, but one could afford the gas. Who shut the pipeline down, fossil fuel down? The price of gas has jumped and probably won't stop. I want to be able to afford to drive and heat home. Who opened the southern border endangering our lives to the unvaccinated?
Nancy wants our GUNS. NOW IF NOT SOONER!!
We have lost or are losing freedom as fast as the pen can write. Does he even know what he is signing? The government says we'll give you this somewhere. Someway it has to be paid for. In this way the government can take from us what they want.
I'm afraid our nation is headed for a time of regret. I don't want to be told I should bow down or have to ask permission to use the restroom.
They love putting fear into the public! Fauci is continually changing his mind. We need to pray for GOD to intervene and save us.
Lynette Schwinn
Brigham City