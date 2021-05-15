As an independent, I was raised to seek out qualified candidates with good character regardless of party. My parents also counseled me to follow the admonitions of our religious leaders, who spoke out plainly against immorality, dishonesty, racism and uncivil behavior. Accordingly, I voted for Mitt Romney in the past because of his strong commitment to family values. I will probably vote for him again in the future because of his high moral ideals and willingness and courage to follow his conscience.
I want to thank the 116 Weber County Republicans who confirmed who I will NOT be voting for in the future. Their votes to censure Mitt Romney affirm their commitment to a politician who has repeatedly shown himself to be immoral, dishonest, racist and uncivil. Twice impeached, their “hero” is currently involved in 29 ongoing lawsuits and five criminal probes in three jurisdictions, including investigations into bank fraud, insurance fraud, tax fraud, racketeering, solicitation of election fraud, conspiracy, threatening election officials, and incitement of violence in an attempt to overthrow the result of a legitimate national election.
Did I mention Mitt Romney has never been involved in a significant political scandal of any kind? In contrast, at least 14 aides, donors and advisers of the former president have been indicted, convicted, or imprisoned since the days when he promised he would only hire "the best people.” Clearly, the majority of Republicans who voted to censure Mitt at the Weber County Convention last Saturday have shown that they are not the least bit interested in political candidates of “good character.” You can be assured I will NOT be voting for any of them — or anyone they support — at any time in the future!
Don Gardner
Ogden