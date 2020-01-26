The wise men who assembled in 1787 to write a constitution were members of a generation that had just fought a bitter war against the British executive, King George III. They were sick of battles and in their devastation intensely concerned to circumscribe any decision for war. A freshman congressman from Illinois, denouncing the Mexican-American War a half century later, stated the mood of most of the Founding Fathers.
Representative Abraham Lincoln wrote in 1848 that the Constitutional Convention gave the war-making power to Congress because “Kings had always been involving and impoverishing their people in wars, pretending generally if not always that the good of the people was the object. This, our Convention understood to be the most oppressive of all Kingly oppressions; and they resolved to so frame the Constitution that no one man should hold the power of bringing this oppression upon us."
So Congress, not Trump to decide war or peace.
Dixie Weeks
Woods Cross