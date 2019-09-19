I have never been a Walmart shopper. For decades I have refused to spend my money in a place that brings in hundreds of billions in revenue annually. But in light of their recent stance to no longer sell ammunition for military style weapons and no longer allow customers to openly carry firearms in their stores, I am compelled to change my mind. Though they are not the first business to take this direction, nor is this their first step to help reduce the number of mass shootings here in America, they are the largest to do so and their action will undoubtedly influence others to follow suit, a big win for all of us. I appreciate their courage and common sense. I will show my thanks by putting my money where my mouth is and walk through their front doors.
Brenda Rawson
Ogden