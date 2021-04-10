I am a member of the Ogden 100 Community about which Tim Vandenack wrote (SE March 27). We’re urging Ogden City to stick with the Community Renewable Energy Program, through which Rocky Mountain Power would deliver net-100% clean electrical energy to Ogden customers by 2030.
Let me explain why I’m eager for my city to re-engage with the program. Rocky Mountain Power is our electrical utility; we have no choice in that. Nearly all of its electricity comes from burning fossil fuels—mostly coal—contributing to climate change with the gases spewed into the atmosphere. Coal-fired power plants in Emery County pollute the air and land for miles around. Like most Americans, I want the choice to reject polluting energy sources and join the worldwide battle against climate change.
Ogden’s administration and City Council say they are concerned that the electrical rate under the Community Renewable Energy Program might be a bit higher than the standard rate. But even if that’s correct, each utility customer will have the choice to opt out of the program. Why would our elected officials take this choice away from us?
Besides, I’m more optimistic about the cost. The costs of renewable energy are rapidly decreasing, while the costs of operating aging coal-fired power plants are on the rise. So there is a good chance that electrical rates under the renewable energy program will be lower than the standard rate over the long term.
Ogden residents and businesses who choose to participate in the Community Renewable Energy Program will be helping lower the burden of climate change for everyone. Residents who purchase electric cars will be able to charge them at home with peace of mind. Since low-income families will typically suffer the most from the impacts of climate change, they will benefit most from success of this program. It will offer our children hope for the future. None of this is possible if Ogden City chooses not to let us choose.
Lynn Carroll
Ogden