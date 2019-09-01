I attended the meeting concerning the 25% Ogden property tax increase for culinary water from Weber Basin. I believe the others in attendance were there mostly hoping to avoid further insult to injury-we were disappointed.
The cost of storing and delivering all water is where the price should come from and should relate directly to the amount used. Using a property tax which has no direct relationship to water use and therefore no incentive to conserve, would be a poor choice.
While it's great that we still have access to good quality reasonable priced water, that water is supplied by government monopolies. I'm not sure if anyone is really scrutinizing how costs might be reduced. Any money saved should be put in sinking funds to replace infrastructure.
All this had me looking at my July "water bill". It had gone up 2.88% from the previous month-semiannual adjustment (cpi went up 0.9% on a semiannual basis). My bill is about $84.00/mo. For this I use about 1000 gallons of water and put my cans out once a month. Surrounding cities seem to pay much less. Any excess funds from this process go into the Ogden general fund.
It seemed that those at the meeting had received notices with their property values going up 20-30% and their property taxes going up in lockstep (others I've spoken to seem to be experiencing the same thing). According to Utah law (code 10-revenue neutrality) an increase in property values can't directly result in a tax increase. If one property owners tax went up 30% another property owners tax would need to fall a like dollar amount. Shouldn't a "rising tide raise all boats". I'd like to know where these falling value properties are. Are they part of Ogden's redevelopment scheme? Most of those enticed to "redevelop" Ogden will only do so if they can avoid paying property taxes for 20 years.
There are people in Ogden on fixed incomes trying to stay in their homes and avoid going on the dole/debt/ hungry. No one likes to subsidize others who could better pay their own way.
Larry Campion
Ogden