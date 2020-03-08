As I read the article regarding the child life specialist at Ogden Regional, I especially focused on the statement, "When a child comes into the health care setting, it is not just the child that is affected, but the whole family."
When attending St. Benedict's Hospital School of Nursing, which became Ogden Regional Medial Center, I remember the Sisters teaching us holistic principles of care for persons of all ages. They stressed the importance of the impact an illness can have on the whole person, as well as their family, and others close to that person!
I appreciate reading that those philosophies are still in practice. The principles can be applied to all human interaction, and if more practiced this type of thinking, the tenor of our world would be improved.
Hope Welch
North Salt Lake