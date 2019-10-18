The organizers of Ogden’s Free Community Meal would like to publicly thank the staff at the Marshall White Center for their help as they have graciously hosted our events for nearly a decade. They allowed us to grow by letting us use more space as our needs increased. Through the years the Marshall White Center has provided many wonderful opportunities for people of all ages to engage in a variety of physical activities and they continue to do so. This fall they have been able expand these offerings to include Jr. Jazz basketball, which is sure to provide a lot of fun for many children in downtown Ogden.
The busy schedule at the Marshall White Center has made it necessary for the Free Community Meal to move to a new location, and we are excited to announce that our next event will be held at George Washington High School, 455 28th St., Ogden, on Nov. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s just a few blocks east of the Marshall White Center.
We are grateful to have found wonderful hosts and we would like to thank everyone at GWHS for opening your doors to us and our friends. We will continue to have dinner, plus, coats, hygiene kits, haircuts, children’s activities, and the resource fair, which will include representatives from Head Start, the Weber County Library, Workforce Services, and many more.
We would also like to express our gratitude to the many individuals, businesses, and organizations that help us so generously. We could not have a community meal without their help. Nor could we have a community meal without people from the community attending. We are always interested in making new friends. If you are interested in attending, donating to and/or volunteering for one of our events, please visit our website freecommunitymeal.org.
We hope to see you on Nov.2 because, after all, we’re all in this together.
Free Community Meal Board
Ogden