Nancy Blair currently serves on the Board of Education for Ogden School District as our District 5 representative. For Nancy, service on behalf of students is a way of life.
Nancy’s dedication to leading student success is driven by her passion for student achievement. Ask any of the 800+ students that were lucky enough to have Blair as a dedicated teacher of 29 years at Polk Elementary about her unique ability to know what students need to successfully learn. One beloved program that Nancy designed and implemented was a school-wide enrichment program at Polk. While students who needed extra support were getting help, the enrichment program provided experiences for advanced learners to dive deeper and be challenged to serve their unique learning needs.
After retiring, Blair immediately doubled down and went all-in again for Ogden education when she was elected to serve on the Board of Education. The last four years have been a period of continuous improvement in Ogden student learning with tremendous advances in the quality of education. Nancy collaborates with educators and advocates for students in her decisions to support the needs of our future by supporting 21st Century teaching and learning. From double-digit gains in graduation rates to successfully instituting a new comprehensive English Language Arts and Math curriculum for all K-12 learners, as well as 1:1 device implementation to close the digital divide, Nancy Blair works tirelessly to improve our students’ educational outcomes.
With the current cohesive board leadership, there is a laser-like focus to continue elevating student outcomes. The Ogden School Board needs Nancy’s consistent leadership to continue the hard-earned upward direction of Ogden education and outcomes for student success.
Re-elect Nancy Blair to the Board of Education for the Ogden School District. Let her continue leading as a tenured teacher and advocate for students, parents, and families to elevate Ogden's education and navigate these challenging times.
Danette Pulley
Ogden