Former Secretary of State under Ronald Reagan, George Shultz died this month at the age of 100. Under President Reagan, Shultz played a key role in ending the Cold War through a combination of military and economic strength and his ability to negotiate focused on benefiting the good of Americans as well as the Soviets. Schultz wrote an essay "Life and Learning After One Hundred Years" that sums up his life: "When trust was in the room, whatever room that was - the family room, the school room, the office room, the government room, or the military room - good things happened. When trust was not in the room, good things did not happen. Everything else is details." That is a very powerful message. Today, this trust Shultz talked about is not found in our government, nor in the people of this country. There is blame charged on both sides of the spectrum inflamed by lies and untruths that is creating a chasm that is difficult to cross. Hatred is manifested in word and deed. If the United States and Russia could reach a point of trust to the point of agreement by taking down the Berlin Wall and the real wall of hate that caused the Cold War of the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s, then why not today? Hatred cankers the soul of all people and destroys lives that could have accomplished so much more. This desire to destroy lives on both sides has already weakened our Constitution and will take American lives. Wake Up America!
Terry Palmer
Syracuse