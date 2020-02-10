I read with great interest that Utah state Rep. Tim Quinn has introduced H.B. 217 -- Recall of United States Senator in the Utah Legislature. I respectfully request that all Utah lawmakers lend their support to this bill. Our U.S. senators should be fully responsible to the trust given to them by the residents of Utah. This bill would help ensure that a maverick senator would more likely act accordingly to the wishes of the people of Utah and not their own personal agenda. Utahns surely deserve this option of recalling a senator whose own agenda may take priority over the people's wishes.
I hope all Utahns will respectfully ask their representative to support this bill.
Parry Smith
Ogden