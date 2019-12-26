About 30 years ago when I worked for the 2nd District Court in Salt Lake City I took the notes for the Governor's Commission on Clean Air. A gentleman from Los Angeles spoke to the group and said that No. Utah is in the position of becoming the next Los Angeles Basin due to our refineries, mountain ranges that hold in pollution and our lax regulations on auto emissions.
Every single idea put forward to begin solving our foul-air problem was tabled. The commissioners decided against implementing a single scientific solution.
Carole Nylander
Pleasant View