Now that we know Ogden City leadership has over taxed the public to the tune of $2 million or more dollars do we chalk it up to ineptitude? I wonder how long this sort of thing has gone on, and how much more money does the city owe to the hard working taxpayers. The money should be returned to the people that were hoodwinked starting with those who paid the most to those who paid the least.
Since this isn’t an amount that has been budgeted what will our city leaders do? Politicians have a very hard time giving money up, even if it isn’t theirs. You can bet they are salivating at the chance to squeeze it into the budget and fund their pet projects. After all, isn’t the money theirs to do with as they please? Or so they seem to think. Politicians think we, the taxed, should be happy that we aren’t taxed at a rate of 100% and that they let us keep some of ‘their’ money in our pocket.
In the future will the city leaders be more responsible? Will they start to maintain our residential streets better and not just the streets in the areas to make our crumbling infrastructure look good. They had no problem spending millions of dollars to build a half mile long bike lane on Grant Ave. Does anybody use it? That money should have been used for broader and more pressing needs like repaving streets all over the city. Those streets are used a quite lot.
Kelly Moore
Ogden