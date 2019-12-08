‘Tis the season for package theft from your porch. We go through this year round, but especially at Christmas. One ridiculously simple solution to deter these thefts is for the package carrier, whether it is UPS, USPS, or FedEx, to ring the doorbell when they leave the package. Not all of us work outside the home and some of us are retired and often home. We’d like to get to that package before the crooks do. Help us do that.
I’ve called my local post office about this problem a couple times and I get the same answer, “Well, they are suppose to ring. I’ll talk to them about it.” Nothing changes.
So please, I’m begging you carriers. We know you are under a strict time frame and have a tough job to do. We thank you for bearing all kinds of awful weather and road conditions in order to do your job. But, we need just a half a second of your time more. A half a second.
Maybe this will help: Remember the game you use to play as children where you ring someone’s doorbell and run. Please play it again. It just might help prevent someone from being very disappointed on Christmas morning.
Lorrie Creamer
West Haven