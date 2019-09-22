What is it that is so appealing by painting a brick house? I'm starting to see it all over Ogden. Brick homes are simply beautiful in their own right. They need no embellishment.
On the contrary. Brick is long lasting, maintenance free, and blends with everything. Paint is none of the above.
I'm sure most of the master builders in the last century as well as this one would be appalled at the sight of their hard labor being painted over as if it were a cheap table.The brick homes I've seen painted resemble one, having lost the elegance they once had.
Too bad some people can't apply this to their thinking: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
Larry Waters
Ogden