Darren Parry's opponent does not live in our district and has no plans of living in District 1. Darren however has been here his whole life. He was hand picked by Spencer Stokes? Darren's grandfather is Moroni Timbimboo Chief of the Shoshone tribe and a avid hunter and I’m guessing he has more guns than all the Utah delegation put together. He is pro life! Darren reminds me of the former congressman Jim Matheson as one who represented the whole state. He will put the people before the party. This is an easy decision. VOTE Darren Parry.
Arthur Douglas
Howell