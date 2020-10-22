I’ve never seen an election where large numbers of prominent Republicans have endorsed the other candidate. Many in the Intelligence Community warn us that Trump is a “National Security Threat”. A recent book by Stuart Stevens, a longtime GOP strategist, entitled “It Was All A Lie” exposes the Republican Party that has lost its moral and political compass. The result of fifty years of hypocrisy and self-delusion. Stevens shows how racism has always lurked in the modern GOP, from Goldwater's opposition to desegregation to Ronald Reagan's welfare queens. He gives his account of the hypocrisy of the party's claims of "family values," and shows how the claim of fiscal responsibility has been a charade since the 1980s. When a party stands for nothing, he argues, it is only natural that it will be taken over by the loudest and angriest voices in the room.
The occurring power grab by dishonest mealy mouthed Pecksniffian Republican leaders is unforgivable. They cram their Supreme Court nominee through the hearings to give Trump the court he expects will help steal the election for him, but they do nothing about Covid relief to help unemployed workers and their families and are actually trying to end food stamp benefits to 700,000 unemployed. Obviously, we are all losers and suckers to them until they want our vote. One goal they’ve succeeded in is giving obscene tax cuts to their rich friends and big corporate donors. Joe Biden wants to rollback those cuts for incomes over $400,000 to help the unemployed, maintain essential workers and support programs that benefit the economy. He also has a plan to get control of Trump’s Plague. The virus is getting worse. We’ve seen how Trump and the Republicans have responded. We need a real leader to get America through this. VOTE BIDEN.
Dale Laursen
Brigham City