A driving-a-car request from two nice elderly Ogden people (me and my wife): Please, please drivers, when making left turns, wait for close, oncoming traffic and don’t make us oncoming drivers have to slam on our car brakes. Also, while I am at it, would Ogden City please consider installing left-turn signal lights for north and south traffic at the Monroe Boulevard and 12th Street intersection? I have seen so many close calls with the left-hand turning drivers trying to beat the change of signals. Thank you very much.
Stan Jacobson
Ogden