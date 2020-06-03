Please don’t cut education
While many say COVID-19 doesn’t harm children, the Utah legislature has shown that’s simply not true. Our lawmakers met March 27 and considered $380 million of cuts to education funding. It’s hard to argue a $380 million cut won’t hurt Utah’s children.
I beg Utah’s lawmakers to look for alternatives and reject short-term thinking and consider the long-term effects of their decisions. Education benefits our entire society. If offered a quality education, our students develop into our entrepreneurs, our doctors, our coders, and our business leaders, all of whom pay taxes and contribute to our communities. Quality education doesn’t magically occur, which leaves students without the skills needed to thrive. The proposals include cuts to reading interventions, library books, scholarships, and class size reduction efforts. C’mon, legislators! Clearly, money doesn’t grow on trees (we’re not the Federal Reserve), but Utah’s schoolchildren should not be the first to feel the pain of extensive budget cuts.
Our elected officials should think creatively. Recently, UEA President Heidi Matthews argued, “We dispute, the UEA disputes, the assumption that the discussion must begin with budget reduction scenarios of 2% and 10% from the base budget. No cuts should be considered until revenue project projections are fully understood and every option for backfilling any budget shortfalls has been explored.” Utah lawmakers’ knee-jerk reaction to gut education funding doesn’t have any winners. Instead, we all suffer. Demand that our elected officials protect our economy by refusing to make a $380 million cut to our education system.
Sarah Jones
Bountiful