My name is Evan Barlow, and I’m a nerd. I’m also a business professor and an unaffiliated (independent) candidate to represent Utah in the United States Senate in place of Mike Lee. I ask that we fight for America against all foes: foreign, domestic, and within us. Let us begin by fighting our own demons.
Star Wars contains a profound lesson: a primary battle is fought within us. Young Anakin Skywalker was seen as dangerous because of his heightened fear, anger, and hatred. These turned him into the villain Sith Lord, Darth Vader, who assisted in the Galactic Republic’s collapse. Later, in an effort to seduce Luke Skywalker to the Dark Side, Emperor Palpatine tempted Luke to surrender to his anger and hatred. It is fear, anger, and hatred that empower the Dark Side. Analogously, it is fear, anger, and hatred that pose an existential threat to America. Politicians and some in the media resemble the Sith in their attempts to manipulate us through fear, anger, and hatred.
To fight for America, we must continuously combat feelings of fear, anger, and hatred within us. We can do this effectively by embracing empathy, reason, values, and truth. Abraham Lincoln is often cited as one of the best presidents in history, and he was a good example of these principles. Lincoln condemned slavery yet had empathy for Southerners instead of judging them with self-righteous indignation. Lincoln embraced reason with words like, “You say A. is white, and B. is black. It is color, then; the lighter, having the right to enslave the darker? Take care. By this rule, you are to be slave to the first man you meet, with a fairer skin than your own.” Lincoln embraced values like “all men are created equal.” And Lincoln embraced truth, becoming known as “Honest Abe.”
I strive to have empathy for all. I revere American values. I embrace truth. Reason guides me from truth and values to stances and policy. I ask that we all unite in our common internal struggle by embracing empathy, reason, values, and truth.
Evan Barlow
Pleasant View