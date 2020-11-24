Although it is not yet official, Pres. Trump has 240 years of constitutional precedence on his side to challenge the pre-mature results of the 2020 elections.
If awarded the presidency, Biden and Harris will be known as the "hook and crook" couple who stole that position.
This sham election will go down as one of the darkest days in U.S. history if those two are allowed to "govern" the greatest nation on the globe. I am surprised the Almighty has allowed this travesty to happen.
Sleepy Joe has a tax plan to put America in a place worse than the Great Depression era.
Something to ponder: The COVID-19 came from where? China. Probably 90% of the masks you wear come from where? China. Who is in bed with Biden? China. Are those very masks laced somehow with the virus? I say yes. Of course proving it is another thing. I believe this is all part of Biden's plan to make him a dictator. (Actually Harris).
A new group of Anti-fas has cropped up. It's called "cancel culture - One People's Project." Scary of their agenda to subvert law enforcement and they take over our streets to "protect us." Ya, right.
Pres. Trump must prevail in his quest to expose voter fraud and maintain the Oval Office in order to secure America as a free society that our forefathers fought so hard for. We must pray for Pres. Trump to prevail. God must bless America against the Biden administration and his socialistic views and agenda.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield