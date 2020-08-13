While coronavirus, Black Lives Matter, and the 2020 election dominate our attention, Trump’s Bureau of Land Management is privatizing as much public land as it can.
The latest is the planned September lease sale of 77 parcels comprising over 100,000 acres in Southern Utah. Far from being out in the middle of nowhere, these parcels are nestled between our most unique, beautiful and visited national areas — Arches, Canyonlands, Bears Ears, and Labyrinth Canyon.
Governor Herbert can stop these sales and he should. It makes no sense to pull more carbon out of the ground, emit it into the atmosphere, and exacerbate our already over-the-top climate problem.
Furthermore, tourism is the engine of the Southern Utah economy. Tourists come to walk the slick rock (Where else can one find such an unusual landform?), hike the canyons, see unique rock formations, and look out on awesome, expansive vistas. Drill rigs, denuded well pads and pipeline scars, and a maze of access roads with dusty truck traffic is sure to devalue the tourist experience and diminish the appeal of the region.
Lee Badger
Ogden