First off, I must extend my appreciation to those individuals that seek journalism as a career. Whether it be on the national stage or the local news beat, this has to be a work of love and great passion. Finding the story, gathering the facts, developing the narrative, all in a concise and timely manner is truly an unrecognized art form.
Each month I pay for my newspaper subscription, not because I agree with all that’s printed, but because I have the opportunity to monitor the pulse of my community. Losing that ability would drive personal accountability to an all-time low. Regrettably, the fear of seeing their story on the front page is the only way to keep some political and community leaders in check.
During a journalistic survey, I was asked about what was the underlying problem with the press? I told the interviewer that the real problem was that making up news, promoting hate and lies, paid a hundred times more than reporting the truth. Dishonesty and deceitfulness shouldn’t be the short cut to every aspiration. Our amazing quality of life has a price and it’s time that this nation put truthfulness back on its rightful throne.
Kerry Wayne
Ogden