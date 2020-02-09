Now that President Trump has been officially impeached, I was curious about how his impeachment compared with that of President Bill Clinton.
In the first place, Clinton did not forbid any of his staff to testify as Trump has done. Much of the needed information was readily available to Congress for the Clinton trial, but much needed information for the Trump trial was only given to Sen. Lindsay Graham on the golf course.
The personal attitude of the two different presidents is also revealing. Trump angrily found fault with the process, saying the stigma of impeachment is unwarranted when "I have done nothing wrong." According to Clinton's presidential memoirs, "after the impeachment ordeal, people have often asked me how I got through it without losing my mind." He answered, "I couldn't have done it if the White House staff and cabinet hadn't stayed with me as disgusted as I was with myself."
It is also interesting to consider the historical standing of the two presidents. Every reputable presidential greatness poll says that Abraham Lincoln was the best president and Warren Harding was the worst president. Trump is a prime candidate to take Harding's place. Trump has never exceeded 50% approval but Clinton's approval ratings, impeachment notwithstanding, was in the high 70s.
The Schlesinger Poll of Presidential Greatness is produced by D. Arthur Schlesinger, who is an internationally renowned and respected political historian and a past recipient of the Pulitzer Prize. The poll is often regarded as the most accurate presidential greatness poll. Schlesinger was interviewed by George Will on the "This Week" telecast of Dec. 31, 2000. Will asked Schlesinger, "If you were rating the presidents now, how would you rate President Bill Clinton?" Schlesinger responded that "before the impeachment, he would be rated among the great presidents. But because of the impeachment, he would be in the high average."
Dennis D. Wakefield
South Ogden