I know it's hard for President Trump to accept the fact he lost but the people have spoken, YOU LOST. We've done the recounts, you lost. Your money will not change the result, you lost. You have made no attempts to curb the plague we're suffering now, your only focus is to create mass confusion, in hopes of a fatal attempt to change the inevitable outcome, you lost. I'm sure you're worried what waits for you when you leave office but that's another day. The sad part is people are dying because of your ego, your policy of scorched earth for the incoming administration is criminal. Your behavior is like a child that didn't get his way. Do the right thing and accept the inevitable, YOU LOST.
Mike Denison
Roy