I found the article written by Ms. Lynn de Freitas (Standard-Examiner, June 20) informative and thought provoking.
Ms. de Freitas used the title "Do we really want to become the nations dumping ground." Her piece highlights an effort to stop a landfill from being located on Promontory Peninsula in the Great Salt Lake.
The wetlands along some of the edges of the Great Salt Lake, provide habitat for millions of migratory shorebirds and waterfowl. The Great Salt Lake and surrounding areas are threatened by industrial pollution, and a variety of human encroachments. You would think that we could see the value of preserving the Great Salt Lake's ecosystems.
Our garbage problem worsens because most consumer goods are designed with built in obsolescence in mind.
The primary solution to our garbage problem is "source reduction." The less garbage we produce, the less we have to throw away.
Reg Child
Riverdale