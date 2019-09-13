An article published in the Standard-Examiner Aug. 22 titled "Promontory landfill could save $600K, but switch not expected soon" by Tim Vandenack contained some input from Scott Jenkins (Weber County Commissioner). Jenkins explained the county's position and concerns regarding the disposal of solid waste. The article highlighted Promontory Point Resources' (PPR) efforts to change its Class I permit to a Class V permit.
Another article published on June 20 titled "Do we really want to become the nation's dumping ground?" by Lynn De Freitas described some of PPR's attempts to obtain a Class V permit for their landfill. The Class V permit would allow it to accept out-of-state municipal solid waste. It stated that PPR would take hazardous waste from California and coal ash from throughout the U.S. I believe that there are specific Environmental Protection Agency regulations governing the disposal of coal ash. Hazardous waste landfills are specifically for the disposal of hazardous waste, they must not be used for the disposal of municipal solid waste. Ms. De Freitas stated that PPR's lobbyists introduced legislation allowing all 24 Class I Utah landfills to convert to Class V landfills. Under the proposed change, a class conversion approval would only require the Legislature and the governor to sign off on it. I understand that the legislation failed to pass.
Like most answers to garbage problems, landfills are not a perfect solution. Some examples of potential problems include the following: Leachate must be dealt with. In the presence of biodegradable wastes, methane and carbon dioxide gases are produced by anaerobic degradation. Odorous and toxic hydrogen sulfide may be generated by the biochemical reduction of sulfate by anaerobic bacteria in the presence of biodegradable organic matter. After a few years plastic liners can start to leak.
Certain places are special because of their unusual ecosystems. The Great Salt Lake is one of those places and is threatened by industrial pollution and a variety of human encroachments.
Do we really need a garbage dump on the Promontory Peninsula in the Great Salt Lake?
Reg Child
Riverdale