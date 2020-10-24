Within the last few weeks, readers have referred to the recent Proposition 2. However, they are not telling the whole story. As written, I viewed it as a thinly veiled effort to legalize recreational use of marijuana. I could not give it my support. Then a compromise was worked out, whereby the product could be used for medical purposes, i.e. based on need rather than want. I saw merit in that and voted in its favor. I seriously question that I was the only one with that sentiment.
As soon as the proposition passed, some insisted that it be adhered to as originally written. Fortunately, legislators saw through that effort and adhered to the compromise.
Obviously, some self-serving individuals want to have it their way and will go to any means to achieve it. Yes, the people have spoken, though not necessarily as originally intended.
Accept the fact that life doesn’t always go our way; other peoples’ views should also be respected.
Juergen Sass
Ogden